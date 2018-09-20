FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 20, 2018 / 1:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tesla's Model 3 gets 5-star rating from U.S. auto safety agency

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's Model 3 sedan has been awarded a five-star rating by the U.S. auto safety agency NHTSA, according to its website, saying here that the car had no recalls, investigations or complaints.

The agency has been investigating crashes involving other Tesla models, which have raised questions over the functioning of its auto-pilot system.

The company’s shares were up 1.6 percent at $304 in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.