May 22, 2018 / 10:37 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Tesla's Musk admits Model 3 braking flaw, promises fix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said late on Monday that the braking issue on Tesla Inc’s Model 3 sedan, pointed out by Consumer Reports, can be fixed with a firmware update which the electric car maker will be rolling out in a few days.

"With further refinement, we can improve braking distance beyond initial specs. Tesla won't stop until Model 3 has better braking than any remotely comparable car," Musk wrote in a tweet here.co%2F2018%2F05%2F22%2Ftesla-will-update-model-3-firmware-to-fix-braking-calibration-in-coming-days%2F&tfw_creator=electrekco&tfw_site=electrek.

Influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports on Monday said it will not recommend the affordable Model 3, seen as key to Tesla’s profitability, as it braked slower than a full-sized pickup truck.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

