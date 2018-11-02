Company News
November 2, 2018

Tesla seeks to reduce tariff impact for Model 3 by making cars in China

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday it is looking to reduce the impact of tariffs on its Model 3 sedan by building more cars in Shanghai, China.

The company said here in a filing that it is developing plans to start producing about 3,000 Model 3 vehicles per week in Shanghai in the initial phase of its Gigafactory 3.

The company said Model S and Model X sales in China have been, and will likely continue to be, hurt by recently increased tariffs imposed by the Chinese government on U.S.-manufactured vehicles. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru Editing by Bernard Orr)

