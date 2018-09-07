FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 12:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tesla chief accountant resigns one month after joining

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned on Tuesday, citing discomfort with the level of public attention in the company and pace of work just a month after he joined the electric car maker.

“I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission, and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or its financial reporting,” the company quoted Morton as saying in a filing.

Tesla shares deepened losses to more than 5 percent after the release.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
