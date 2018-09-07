FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 7, 2018 / 10:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Reports of Air Force reviewing Musk's security clearance inaccurate -U.S. Air Force

1 Min Read

(Corrects to Fox Business Network, not Fox News, in paragraph 2.)

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Media reports that the U.S. Air Force is reviewing the security clearance of Elon Musk, the chief executive of automaker Tesla Inc are inaccurate, a U.S. Air Force spokesperson said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Fox Business Network reported that the Air Force was looking into Musk’s security clearance after he was filmed smoking marijuana on a live web show with comedian Joe Rogan. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.