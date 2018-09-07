CORRECTED-Reports of Air Force reviewing Musk's security clearance inaccurate -U.S. Air Force

(Corrects to Fox Business Network, not Fox News, in paragraph 2.)

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Media reports that the U.S. Air Force is reviewing the security clearance of Elon Musk, the chief executive of automaker Tesla Inc are inaccurate, a U.S. Air Force spokesperson said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Fox Business Network reported that the Air Force was looking into Musk’s security clearance after he was filmed smoking marijuana on a live web show with comedian Joe Rogan. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington)