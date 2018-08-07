FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
August 7, 2018 / 7:38 PM / in an hour

Musk says no final decision on taking Tesla private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday in a letter to employees that he is considering taking the electric car maker private at a price of $420 per share.

Musk said a final decision has not yet been made, but the reason is to create an environment for Tesla to operate best.

"As a public company, we are subject to wild swings in our stock price that can be a major distraction for everyone working at Tesla, all of whom are shareholders," Musk wrote in the letter here

Trading in the company’s shares were halted at $367.25, up 7.4 percent, after Musk tweeted earlier that he was considering taking the company private at $420 per share.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.