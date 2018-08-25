FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
August 25, 2018 / 3:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tesla to remain public, board says, after meeting with Musk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The board of Tesla Inc said on Friday the company would remain public, following a tumultuous two weeks for the carmaker after its chief executive announced he was considering a deal to go private.

Six members of Tesla’s board of directors said in a brief statement issued on Friday that the board had held a meeting on Thursday, in which CEO Elon Musk reported on the effort to take the electric vehicle company private.

“...After having done this work and considered all factors, he believes the better path is to no longer pursue a transaction for taking Tesla private,” the board members wrote. (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.