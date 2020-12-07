Tesla's Musk moves private foundation to Texas

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has moved his private Musk foundation to Texas, according to a filing with the Texas Secretary of State.

The California-based foundation has merged with an entity created in Austin, Texas, according to the certificate of merger filed in October.

Musk Foundation, founded in 2001, is focused on renewable energy, human space exploration and pediatric research, among other things.