Cyclical Consumer Goods

Elon Musk calls for more dialogue between Russia and U.S.

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Friday called for dialogue between Washington and Moscow at a time when their ties are languishing at post-Cold War lows.

“There is a lot of talent and energy in Russia and I think there should be more dialogue and communictaion between Russia and the United States,” Musk said via video link at a forum on Russian education in Moscow. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

