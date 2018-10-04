Tesla's Musk appears to mock U.S. SEC on Twitter after settlement

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk appeared to mock the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a tweet on Thursday by calling it the “Shortseller Enrichment Commission” days after settling fraud charges it brought against him.

A federal judge is still considering the settlement of the SEC lawsuit.

"Just want to (say) that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point!," Musk said in the tweet. bit.ly/2OBiqZb (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Tom Brown)