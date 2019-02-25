Hot Stocks
February 25, 2019 / 11:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

SEC asks judge to hold Tesla's Musk in contempt of violating deal

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday asked a judge to hold Tesla Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk in contempt of violating a court’s order last year.

Shares of Tesla fell about 4 percent in extended trade.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A U.S. judge in October approved a settlement between the federal regulator, Tesla and Musk, over his tweets promising to take the company private. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
