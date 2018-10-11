FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 9:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

SEC, Tesla support approval of settlement

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla Inc and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk filed a submission late on Wednesday in support of the approval and resolution of civil matters, saying the terms were in the best interest of investors.

“We therefore respectfully submit that the court should accept and enter the proposed consent judgments,” they said in a letter filed with the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

