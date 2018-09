WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Saturday it had reached a settlement with car-maker Tesla and Chief Executive Elon Musk over his Aug. 7 tweets about taking the company private.

Tesla and Musk will each pay $20 million to settle the case and Musk will step down as chairman but will remain as chief executive. (Reporting by Michelle Price Editing by Marguerita Choy)