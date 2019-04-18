Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC seek more time from court to work out deal on Twitter use

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are seeking more time from a federal court to settle a dispute over Musk’s use of Twitter, according to a court filing Thursday.

A federal judge in Manhattan on April 4 ordered Musk and the agency, which had previously asked to hold Musk in contempt of court for violating an earlier agreement, to try to reach an agreement within two weeks. The judge said she would rule on the contempt request if no agreement is reached. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)