Aug 7 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is considering taking Tesla Inc private, he tweeted on Tuesday.

"Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," Musk said. bit.ly/2Om3gn3

It was not clear if Musk was serious as he has a history of erratic tweets, and the company did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)