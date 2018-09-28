FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 1:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Musk rejected SEC offer of fine, giving up chairman role - CNBC

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's Elon Musk refused to pay a nominal fine and give up the role of chairman for two years as part of a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, CNBC reported here on Friday, citing sources.

The settlement would also require Tesla to appoint two new independent directors.

Musk reportedly refused to sign the deal as he felt by settling he would not be truthful to himself and he wouldn’t have been able to live with the idea that he agreed to accept a settlement and any blemish associated with that, the report said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

