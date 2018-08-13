FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 1:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Musk says Saudi fund expressed support for taking Tesla private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund has expressed support for funding a deal that could take the electric car maker private.

Musk last week shocked investors with his announcement on Twitter to take Tesla private for $72 billion, but provided no details on funding except that it was “secured”.

"Going back almost two years, the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund has approached me multiple times about taking Tesla private," Musk wrote in a blog post here (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

