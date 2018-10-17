FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 1:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Musk to purchase Tesla stock worth $20 mln

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will purchase company stock worth $20 million in the next open trading session, the electric carmaker said in a filing on Wednesday.

The news comes weeks after Tesla and Musk agreed to pay $20 million each as fine as part of a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tesla said here the purchase is 'separate and apart from the settlement' between Musk, Tesla and the SEC.

Shares of the company rose 2 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

