August 9, 2018 / 6:49 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

SEC intensifying Tesla probe - Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is said to face broader SEC scrutiny over Chief Executive Elon Musk's statements on Twitter about taking the company private, Bloomberg reported here on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Musk tweeted his plan on Tuesday and the U.S. markets regulator has asked Tesla why it was disclosed on Twitter rather than in a regulatory filing and whether it believed investor-protection rules had been met, the Wall Street Journal had reported on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
