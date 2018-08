Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk had opened a discussion with the board last week about taking the company private, some board members said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This included discussion as to how being private could better serve Tesla’s long-term interests, and also addressed the funding for this to occur,” the statement added. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)