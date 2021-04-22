U.S. safety agency calls Consumer Reports test on Tesla 'concerning'

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday that a test by Consumer Reports that showed engineers were able to defeat the safeguards on Tesla’s Autopilot feature and get out of the driver’s seat was “concerning,” and said it would take action if the issue posed a serious safety risk.

Asked about the demonstration performed on a test track by the influential magazine, NHTSA said, “The information presented in (Consumer Reports) is concerning, and we’ll take action if we find it poses an unreasonable risk to safety.” The agency reiterated that state laws “hold the human driver responsible for the operation of their vehicles.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)