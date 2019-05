(Corrects to say share offering was priced at $243, not $244.10, in headline and first paragraph)

May 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday its offering of 3.1 million shares was priced at $243 per share and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will buy shares worth up to $25 million.

Tesla said on Thursday it would raise up to $2.3 billion in new capital through shares and debt, and Musk would buy shares worth $10 million. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)