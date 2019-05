May 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc filed for a mixed shelf offering for an undisclosed amount on Thursday, a week after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk suggested a capital raise could be imminent.

Many analysts had predicted the electric-car maker would need to raise funds for its expansion, including building a factory in Shanghai, the upcoming Model Y SUV, and other projects. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)