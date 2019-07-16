Company News
July 16, 2019 / 2:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

EV maker Tesla revamps prices in sales push

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it will change prices of its Model 3, X and S vehicles.

The starting price for the Model 3 will be $30,315, down from $32,225, that for the Model X will rise to $75,315 from $71,325, and the Model S will change to $70,115, up from $65,125, according to the company’s website.

Prices of cars include potential incentives and petrol savings of $9,875, Tesla said on its website. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

