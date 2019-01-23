Company News
January 23, 2019 / 5:54 PM / in 2 hours

Tesla to cut production hours for Model S and X

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is reducing production hours for its higher priced electric cars Model S and Model X to improve efficiencies, a Tesla spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The company, which has struggled to achieve long-term profitability, said last week it would cut thousands of jobs to rein in costs as it plans to increase production of lower-priced versions of its Model 3s.

Tesla shares fell 4.8 percent to $284.57. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
