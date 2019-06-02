Tesla to make Model Y SUV at its California factory

June 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc will make the Model Y electric sport utility vehicle at its factory in Fremont, California to hit production volumes quickly, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a podcast interview posted on Sunday.

Tesla had previously said it had not decided if the vehicle would be produced in Nevada or California. Musk said the company opted for California due to the proximity of production parts needed and speed of execution.

"Right now our default plan is produce the Y at Freemont", Musk told the "Ride the Lightning" weekly Podcast here

Tesla unveiled its Model Y electric crossover SUV in March, with a target volume production date of late 2020.

The production of Model Y is expected to start in late 2020 for North America, and in early 2021 for Europe and China, according to the company’s website.