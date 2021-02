FILE PHOTO: The Tesla Model X car is displayed on media day at the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Tesla must recall around 12,300 Model X cars worldwide due to car body mouldings problems, Germany’s motor vehicle authority (KBA) said on its website.

KBA said the recall affects cars built in 2015 and 2016, adding there was a risk that the moulding could fall off the vehicle.