FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 24, 2018 / 8:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tesla posts quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Oct 24 - Tesla Inc made good on Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s promise that it would turn a profit in the third quarter.

The Silicon Valley electric carmaker said it made a net profit of $311.5 million in the quarter, still tiny when compared to the billions of dollars the company has burned through as it ramps up production of its Model 3 sedan.

Tesla also said it had free cash flow of $881 million. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Alexandria Sage in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.