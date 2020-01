Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc posted fourth-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on Wednesday as the electric carmaker beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries.

Revenue rose to $7.38 billion from $7.23 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $7.02 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (bit.ly/2GvolcO) (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)