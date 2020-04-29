Tesla quarterly revenue beats estimates

April 29 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Wednesday beat analysts’ estimates for first-quarter revenue, as the electric carmaker reported a solid number of deliveries during the period despite disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Revenue rose to $5.99 billion from $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.90 billion for the latest quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)