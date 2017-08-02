Tesla quarterly revenue more than doubles

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Electric-car maker Tesla Inc’s quarterly revenue more than doubled, driven by deliveries of its high-end Model S sedans and sports utility vehicle Model X.

However, the company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $336.4 million for the second quarter ended June 30 from $293.2 million a year earlier. bit.ly/2uXmTL2

On a per share basis, net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $2.04 from $2.09.

Revenue rose to $2.79 billion from $1.27 billion.