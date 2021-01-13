Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday asked Tesla Inc to recall 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over media control unit failures that could pose safety risks by leading to touchscreen displays not working.

The auto safety agency made the unusual request in a formal letter to Tesla Wednesday after upgrading a safety probe in November. The NHTSA said the issue could result in the loss of rear-camera image display when in reverse and reduced rear visibility when backing up as well as the Autopilot driver assistance system.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

