Jan 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has slashed here its exposure to Tesla Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter, sending the electric car maker's shares down 2.2 percent in mid-day trading.

As of August 2018, the sovereign wealth fund had a stake of just below 5 percent here in Tesla.

Tesla could not be immediately reached for a comment. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)