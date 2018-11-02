Company News
November 2, 2018

Tesla says gets subpoena from SEC on Model 3 production estimates

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding certain projections that the electric car maker made for Model 3 production rates during 2017 and other public statements relating to Model 3 production.

"Should the government decide to pursue an enforcement action, there exists the possibility of a material adverse impact on our business, results of operation, prospects, cash flows, and financial position, the company said in a filing. (bit.ly/2QfRCLK) (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

