CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Tesla to reduce solar panel prices by up to 16 percent - NYT

(New York Times corrects the difference in price between the Tesla panels and the national average to 16 percent from 38 percent)

April 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc plans to announce that it has begun selling solar panels and related equipment for up to 16 percent below the national average price, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The company will reduce the prices by standardizing systems and having customers order the items online, the report here said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru)