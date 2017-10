WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - SolarCity has agreed to $29.5 million to settle U.S. allegations that it had violated federal law “by submitting inflated claims” to the federal government, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.

The department said the there was no determination of liability as part of the settlement with SolarCity, now owned by Tesla Inc, and that the company had also agreed to drop related litigation. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)