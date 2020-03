WILMINGTON, Del, March 13 (Reuters) - Monday’s trial over shareholder accusations that Telsa Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk pushed the electric vehicle maker to buy an allegedly worthless SolarCity for $2.2 billion to benefit himself has postponed without a new date being set, a spokesman at Delaware’s Court of Chancery said on Friday.

A lawyer involved in the case said the trial was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)