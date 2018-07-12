Tesla delivers 200,000 cars, tax credit for future buyers to be lower

July 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has delivered 200,000 electric cars in the United States, a spokesperson said on Thursday, resulting in lower tax credits for future buyers.

Under a tax overhaul last year, tax credits are available for the first 200,000 electric vehicles sold by an automaker. It is then reduced by 50 percent every six months until it phases out.

From Jan. 1 next year, the current $7,500 tax credit will go down to $3,750 until the middle of the year, the Tesla website said here