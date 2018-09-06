Walmart Canada to buy 30 more Tesla semi-trucks

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Walmart Canada, the Canadian unit of Walmart Inc, said on Thursday it would buy 30 more Tesla semi-trucks, adding to the 10 it ordered in November, as part of a plan to have 100 percent of its fleet use alternative power by 2028.

Walmart last November also ordered 5 Tesla semis for its fleet in the United States.

The company said 20 Tesla semis will be used to support Walmart Canada’s fleet base in Mississauga, Ontario, while the remaining 20 will be moved to Surrey, British Columbia. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)