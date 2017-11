Nov 17 (Reuters) - Trucking company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc said on Friday it placed a reservation to purchase Tesla Inc’s Semi trucks.

Tesla said on Thursday that production of the truck would begin in 2019.

“Reserving Tesla trucks marks an important step in our efforts to implement industry-changing technology,” said Chief Executive John Roberts. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)