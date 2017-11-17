UPDATE 1-Trucking company J.B. Hunt reserves Tesla trucks

(Adds details)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. trucking company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc has placed a reservation for Tesla Inc’s Semi trucks, Hunt said in a statement on Friday.

The company said it was reserving “multiple” of the Tesla trucks launched on Thursday.

It did not respond to calls seeking to clarify how many trucks it plans to purchase.

Tesla has been trying to convince the trucking community that it can build an affordable electric big rig with the range and cargo capacity to compete with relatively low-cost, time-tested diesel trucks.

It said on Thursday that trucks could be reserved for $5,000 each. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)