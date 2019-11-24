Musk suggests Tesla has 187,000 orders for Cybertruck - tweet

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk indicated in a tweet on Sunday that the company now has 187,000 orders for its electric pickup truck, up 41,000 in about 24 hours.

Musk’s tweet only said “187K,” an apparent reference to the number of orders. In the unveiling late on Thursday, Musk had taken aim at the design, power and durability of mainstream trucks, only to be shaken when his boast about his new vehicle’s windows backfired.

Tesla plans to start manufacturing the Cybertruck around late 2021. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)