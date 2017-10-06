FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla reschedules unveiling of semi-truck to Nov. 16
October 6, 2017 / 8:39 PM / in 14 days

Tesla reschedules unveiling of semi-truck to Nov. 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric carmaker has rescheduled the unveiling of its semi-truck to Nov. 16 as it diverts resources to fix Model 3 bottlenecks and increase battery production for Puerto Rico and other affected areas.

Tesla has delayed the unveiling of the truck, called Tesla Semi, for the second time this year.

Earlier in the day, Musk said the company will send more battery installers to Puerto Rico to help restore power after Hurricane Maria knocked out power on the island over two weeks ago. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

