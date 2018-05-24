Union accuses Tesla CEO Musk of threatening workers

May 24 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers International Union (UAW) has filed a complaint accusing Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk of illegally threatening to take away benefits from workers who join the union.

The UAW, which is seeking to represent workers at Tesla’s facility in Fremont, California, filed the complaint with the National Labor Relations Board late Wednesday.

Musk in a tweet on Monday said there was nothing stopping Tesla workers from joining a union, but “why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing?” (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)