January 8, 2020 / 3:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Philippines orders citizens in Iraq to leave after Iran attacks U.S. forces

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines has ordered a mandatory evacuation for Filipinos in Iraq, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after Iran attacked American forces there in response to a U.S. strike that killed an Iranian general last week.

“The Alert Level in the entire Iraq has been raised to Alert Level 4 calling for mandatory evacuation,” said Eduardo Menez, spokesman at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Iran’s missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq came in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the country’s elite Quds Force who was killed in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3.

(This story corrects spelling of foreign ministry spokesman’s name to Menez from Mendez, in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

