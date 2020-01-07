Japan says it is in contact with Lebanon over Carlos Ghosn's flight

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn sits inside a car as he leaves his lawyer's office after being released on bail from Tokyo Detention House, in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is in touch with Lebanon, and other relevant nations, over the departure of former Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) boss Carlos Ghosn, the top government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news

conference that Japan had told Lebanon Ghosn’s flight was regrettable, and it would seek cooperation to find the truth.

Ghosn became an international fugitive after he revealed at the end of last month that he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a “rigged” justice system in Japan, where he faces charges over accusations of financial crimes.