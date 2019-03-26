Test-prep firm’s defeat of IP lawsuit makes the grade for fee award - 2nd Circuit

A Manhattan-based test-preparation service is entitled to an award of attorneys’ fees and expenses after defeating a competitor’s copyright and trademark infringement claims on procedural grounds, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that Manhattan Elite Prep (MEP) was the prevailing party in a suit filed by Manhattan Review, even though the lower court had dismissed the action without considering the merits.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Os5oL3