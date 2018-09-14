U.S. health regulator approves Teva's migraine drug

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday received approval here from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell its new migraine treatment, a key drug the company has been banking on to help revive its fortunes.

The world’s largest generic drugmaker had hoped to receive approval for the injectable drug, fremanezumab, by June. Its release was delayed due to U.S. regulatory concerns about the manufacturing process at the South Korean plant of its development partner Celltrion.

Around 39 million Americans suffer from migraine headaches, according to the Migraine Research Foundation, making for a large market that has attracted several drugmakers. (Reporting by Tova Cohen in Tel AviV, Deena Beasley in Los Angeles and Saumya Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)