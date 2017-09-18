Teva Pharma to sell some women's health assets for $1.38 bln

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday it would sell some assets in its women’s health business for $1.38 billion in two separate transactions.

Israel-based Teva will use proceeds from these sales, along with those from its recently announced sale of contraceptive brand Paragard, to repay debt, the company said.

Teva last week said it would sell Paragard to a unit of Cooper Companies Inc for $1.1 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)